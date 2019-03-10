Woman charged with attempted murder of police officer shot in Humboldt Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5180462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson gave an update outside Stroger Hospital on the Chicago police officer shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5180305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago cop was shot in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

A #ChicagoPolice Officer was shot while executing a warrant in the 2700 block of West Potomac. Superintendent Eddie Johnson is in route to Stronger Hospital. Additional info to follow. pic.twitter.com/9sFf4BEvLn — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 10, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was ordered held without bail after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night.Emily Petronella was charged Sunday with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and delivery of over 5,000 grams of cannabis, according to police. Petronella was also charged with a misdemeanor for a bail bond violation.Petronella's next court date is set for Monday.The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue while an officer was executing a search warrant. The warrant was for narcotics and illegal weapons.As the officers arrived to the back door of the home, Petronella allegedly fired through the door, hitting the officer in the left shoulder.Petronella, who was the subject of the search warrant, was arrested after the shooting.Petronella was "known to police," Johnson said, and the department has had several encounters with her.Officials said "during the search of the residence, officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of United States Currency."No shots were fired by police.The 34-year-old officer is in critical, but stable condition at Stroger Hospital. He was from the 25th District's tactical unit. He worked for CPD for 4.5 years and previously served eight years in the Marine Corps.