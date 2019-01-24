Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 21 year old woman has been charged in the head-on crash that killed a Cook County sheriff's deputy on Monday.
Monzerat Perez, of Markham, is charged with three felonies including DUI and reckless homicide. Investigators said she was driving the Jeep that crashed into a car driven by 39-year-old Deputy Nick Theofanopolous near 104th Street and Kedzie Avenue.
At the time of the crash, Deputy Theofanopoulos was on his way to Christ Hospital to relieve a fellow deputy. He had been with the department for 15 years.
Perez was transported to a hospital after the crash. She is expected to make her first court appearance later Thursday.