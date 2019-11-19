Woman charged with killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, removing baby out of womb gives birth

Desiree Figueroa. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- A woman accused of helping her mother kill a pregnant teen and remove the teen's baby out of her womb gave birth earlier this month at Stroger Hospital.

Desiree Figueroa, 25, was transported from Cook County Jail to Stroger Hospital and gave birth to an infant on Nov. 1, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said. She has since been returned to the jail.

EMBED More News Videos

A balloon release was held Saturday, on what would have been the 20th birthday of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.



The sheriff's office did not provide any further information. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services declined to comment.

Figueroa has been in custody since May 16, when she and her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, were charged with murdering 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whom they had invited to their Southwest Side house in April under the pretense of offering her baby clothes.

RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
EMBED More News Videos

Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.



After strangling the pregnant teen, the Figueroas allegedly removed Ochoa-Lopez's babyfrom her womb and tried to pass it off as Clarisa Figueroa's. Authorities searched for Ochoa-Lopez for about three weeks before finding her body in a garbage can outside the Figueroa family's home.

The baby, Yovanny Lopez, clung to life for about a month before dying from complications of various conditions. The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family marks 20th birthday of slain pregnant woman

Suspects in deaths of pregnant woman, baby seeking gag order against victim's family
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby death: Clarisa, Desiree Figueroa plead not guilty
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with murder in baby's death
Artist unites murdered pregnant teen mom and baby on Pilsen memorial mural
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond

url HREF="https://abc7chicago.com/3-charged-in-killing-of-pregnant-woman-19-on-sw-side/5303071/" TARGET="" REL=""
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnchicagopilsenbabywoman killedteen killeddepartment of children and family servicesmissing teenagerpregnant woman
RELATED
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police find submerged car in DuSable Harbor
Police release suspect info wanted in 'targeted' Buffalo Grove double homicide
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Chicago goes 1 day without a shooting
Short green lights found at some Chicago red light camera intersections
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molester case
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light rain Tuesday
Show More
Missing 18-month-old from Kenwood last seen with grandfather
Disabled veteran robbed on CTA Red Line train
Kim Foxx announces re-election campaign for 2020
Plastic and metal reported in some recalled cottage cheese
Naperville high school officials investigating after racist social media post
More TOP STORIES News