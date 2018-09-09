Woman charged with murder after running over boyfriend with vehicle at St. Charles resort

Kathleen Vulpitta (DuPage County Sheriff's Office via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
ST. CHARLES, Ill. --
A woman was charged with murder after allegedly using her boyfriend's vehicle to run over and kill him Thursday night in the parking lot of a resort in west suburban St. Charles.

Kathleen Vulpitta, 56, of River Grove, was charged with a single count of first-degree murder, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
St. Charles police investigate man's death as possible hit-and-run
A man found dead in a parking lot Thursday in west suburban St. Charles may have been struck by a vehicle, according to police.


About 9:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to a call of an unresponsive man at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., prosecutors and St. Charles police said.

When they arrived, medics found 61-year-old Earl Hagen unconscious in the west parking lot with bruising and tire marks across his chest, which indicated that he may have been struck by a vehicle, authorities said. Hagen, who lived in Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Vulpitta and Hagen were staying at the resort together, prosecutors said. At some point Thursday evening, the couple left their room and went to the parking lot, where Vulpitta hopped into Hagen's car and drove over him.

On Sunday morning, Vulpitta's bond was set at $2 million, prosecutors said. Her next court date was scheduled for Oct. 1.

"Domestic violence is a silent epidemic that claims millions of victims each and every year, sometimes with irreversible results, as alleged in this case," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. "The true tragedy of domestic violence deaths is that they are 100 percent avoidable. Throughout the country, local social service programs offer assistance and guidance to people in an abusive relationship on how they can safely remove themselves."

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runvehicular homicidehomicideSt. Charles
Top Stories
Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel
Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault
3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Sheriff wants to house inmates in semi trailers
Man stabbed on State Street in Loop
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward East Coast
Several Tucson-area hospitals receive bomb threats
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Show More
Miss America to hold competition Sunday amid controversy
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, remembered
Suspects may have posed as ride share drivers in Near North Side robbery
More News