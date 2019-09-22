Woman charged with promoting prostitution from Northbrook massage parlor

Olga Bondar, 34, was charged with one felony count of promoting prostitution, the Cook County sheriff's office said. (Courtesy: Cook County Sheriff's Office)

NORTHBOROK, Ill. (WLS) -- The owner of a Northbrook massage parlor is accused of operating a prostitution business out of the parlor in the north suburb.

Olga Bondar, 34, was charged with one felony count of promoting prostitution, the Cook County sheriff's office said.

Officers received a tip that led them to a massage parlor in the 1900 block of Shermer Road, the sheriff's office said. There, they noticed several men enter and exit the business.

Undercover officers went in on two separate occasions and met with a 39-year-old woman who allegedly agreed to perform sex acts for money, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, police met with the woman for questioning, and she identified Bondar as the owner of the establishment, the sheriff's office said. The woman allegedly told officers Bondar required her to perform sex acts on customers.

The woman wasn't charged, and Bondar was arrested at her home in Worth, the sheriff's office said.

Bondar is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.
