Lakeview woman charged with stabbing man who bumped into her on CTA Blue Line train in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 50-year-old Lakeview woman is charged with stabbing a man after he accidentally bumped into her on a CTA train in the Loop Wednesday night.Briana Hicks is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, Chicago police said.A 62-year-old man was on the train in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street at about 11:45 p.m. when police said he accidentally bumped into the woman.Hicks is accused of taking out a knife and stabbing the man in his thumb, according to police.The man refused medical treatment.He's in good condition, officials said.Hicks is due in court March 19.