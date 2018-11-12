A Brighton Park woman was beaten and sexually assaulted during a home invasion Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.The suspect entered the woman's home in the area of 43rd Street and Richmond Street between 8:15-8:45 a.m. Once inside, he reportedly hit and choked the woman until she blacked out and then sexually assaulted her, police said.Mary Ybarra, a neighbor, said the incident has put her on alert."I'm always looking out the window or the back of the window. I like to keep an eye, you know what I mean?" she said."This is not our neighborhood. This is very much out of character for our neighborhood," said 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez.Lopez said police are canvassing the neighborhood, looking for any surveillance video that could help them in their investigation. He said he hoped police would issue a community alert about the incident to stir up some leads."It's absolutely disgusting and abhorrent that this would happen in our community," he said. "But I also have concerns with the fact that it took over 24 hours for the alert to go out for the neighborhood to come together and figure out what went wrong so we can actually be of help to the police."The attacker was described as a Hispanic man with a full mustache and beard, police said. He is 25-30 years old, stands 5 ft. 7 in. to 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 200-250 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt with the word "security" on the front, a black bandana and black pants.