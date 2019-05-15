Woman confronts man who allegedly recorded her in Target bathroom

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- A man has been charged after he allegedly recorded a woman in Target bathroom in League City.

It was on Monday when the incident occurred. The woman saw Jacob Herrera walking out of the bathroom and recorded her confrontation with him.

"You are not leaving. You're not leaving. I saw your phone there," she is heard on the video saying as she tried to block Herrera from leaving the store.

Herrera is charged with invasive visual recording.

According to court documents, Herrera told police he was on his phone when he accidentally walked into the women's bathroom.
