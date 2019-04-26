"Soho Gifter" convicted of impersonating high-rolling socialite

NEW YORK CITY -- A woman who pretended to be an heiress and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund her luxury lifestyle has been found guilty.A New York City jury has found socialite Anna Sorokin, the so called "Soho Grifter," guilty on eight counts, including grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and theft of services.Prosecutors argued the 28-year-old stole a quarter of a million dollars from banks, hotels and friends to fund a lavish lifestyle."The jury obviously believed our point of view and followed our logic and acquitted her of the top charge. I'm saddened that she was convicted of some of the other charges," said attorney Todd Spodek.Prosecutors say the Russian born Sorokin, who called herself "Anna Delvey," was pretending to be a high-flying German heiress living a life of glamour among Manhattan's elite. Authorities said she even forged financial documents hoping to get a $22 million loan to open a private club in the Big Apple.While she was turned down, she did convince one bank to loan her $100,000 which she never paid back. Her lawyer saying she meant to but had gotten in over her head and was just "buying time."Sorokin's case is even capturing Hollywood's attention with upcoming T.V. shows in the works. Her courtroom style, complete with designer glasses and snake print dresses, even has its own Instagram fan account.But it was all a lie according to the court, convincing people she was the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron. An "it" girl who claimed to have more than $60 million to her name, who was known to confidently tipping hotel workers with hundred dollar bills.Her defense team confirmed to ABC News they hired professional stylist Anastasia Walker to dress Sorokin for her trial in the spotlight."Clothes is an important part of a defendant's appearance, particularly in a trial of this nature," Spodek said.The jury deliberated for two and a half days before coming to a verdict Thursday night. Her defense team even asked for a mistrial after the jurors were initially unable to come to a unanimous agreement because one juror was reportedly holding out. That was denied and she now faces deportation and up to 15 years behind bars.Prosecutors alleged that she promised one friend an all-expenses paid trip to Morocco but then stuck her with the $62,000 bill, which Sorokin was later acquitted on.She was also acquitted of one of the most serious charges in the indictment for attempting to steal more than $1 million from City National Bank.Sorokin will be sentenced May 9.