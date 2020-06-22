EXCLUSIVE: Mother says 'racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old boy at San Jose Yogurtland

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- There is a troubling case out of San Jose involving a woman who coughed on another woman's baby. It happened at the Yogurtland location on Cottle Road in San Jose. The baby's mother believes that race played a role."Coughing on someone's face. She did it on purpose it's not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough - no she purposely coughed on my son's face." Mireya Mora is describing what she calls an attack on her son at Yogurtland. Last Friday the woman standing in front of her got mad, saying that Mora, who was pushing her son's stroller, was too close in line. "It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face."Mora has shown ABC7 News surveillance video that shows the entire incident. You can see a woman taking off her mask and appearing to cough three times towards the 1-year-old boy. Yogurtland though is not publically releasing that video -- making it much harder to identify who the woman may be. In the video it does not appear as though Mora was anywhere near the woman.Mora says she believes what happened was motivated by race. "I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white. Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma."As for Mora's son, she says he did have a slight fever after the incident but is doing okay right now and his mother is hopeful that he doesn't get Coronavirus.ABC7 News reached out to San Jose police and we're still waiting to hear back. This was labeled as an assault case. It doesn't appear as though any arrests have been made. We did view the video and it is troubling.Nothing though at this point that would lead one to believe that the woman who coughed had Coronavirus