Woman, 34, dead after house fire in Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Austin early Monday morning, police said.The woman, 34, was found inside a home in the 5000-block of West Gladys shortly before 3 a.m., police said in a statement.She was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.The cause of both the woman's death and the fire is not known, police said.Area Four and Arson detectives are investigating along with Fire investigators.A source close to the investigation told ABC7 that the cause of the fire was suspicious.