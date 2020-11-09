Woman, 34, dead after house fire in Austin, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Austin early Monday morning, police said.

The woman, 34, was found inside a home in the 5000-block of West Gladys shortly before 3 a.m., police said in a statement.

She was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of both the woman's death and the fire is not known, police said.

Area Four and Arson detectives are investigating along with Fire investigators.

A source close to the investigation told ABC7 that the cause of the fire was suspicious.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinfirechicago fire departmentchicago police departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family desperate to find missing Riverdale woman last seen on West Side
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
Car crashes into Skokie home
Restaurants soak up unseasonably warm weather while it lasts
Chicago's official Christmas tree set to be delivered
Show More
Crystal Lake man honors veterans with nightly taps tribute
Pop-up features different Malaysia-inspired dishes bi-monthly
Woman arrested for illegally boarding plane at O'Hare
40 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Windy with mix of sun, clouds and record warmth Monday
More TOP STORIES News