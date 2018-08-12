Woman dead after shooting at Skokie hotel

A woman is dead after she was shot in a Skokie hotel Saturday.Skokie Police report officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Hampton Inn in the 5200 block of Old Orchard Road at approximately 11:50 p.m.Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.The woman has not yet been identified.Officers have identified several persons of interest in the shooting, but no charges have been filed.Police do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.