Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines

A 55-year-old woman died Saturday morning after she was hit by three vehicles while crossing a street in northwest suburban Des Plaines.Authorities were called at 5:51 a.m. for reports of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of East Touhy Avenue, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.Officers arrived to find 55-year-old Elaine J. Marshall of Dolton lying in the road, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:07 a.m.An autopsy found Marshall died of multiple injuries from a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, the medical examiner's office said. Her death was ruled an accident.Two drivers who stayed at the scene - a 45-year-old Lake Bluff woman driving a Ford Edge and a 37-year-old Beach Park man driving a Mercedes C300 - told police they had hit her with their vehicles, according to police. A third driver also "returned to the scene to speak with officers after they realized they had also struck" Marshall.Investigators determined that Marshall had been trying to cross the street after working a shift at LSG Sky Chefs, 200 E. Touhy Ave., when she was hit by the westbound Ford in the inside lane, police said. She was then hit by the Mercedes and a 2016 Honda Fit, both of which were also westbound.Police noted that "it was dark out with little to no artificial lighting" at the time of the crash, and all three drivers cooperated with investigators.Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash and no charges or citations had been issues as of Monday, police said. The crash remained under investigation.