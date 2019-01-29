Woman dies after crashing into viaduct in Gresham

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman died early Tuesday after crashing head-on into a viaduct in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

CHICAGO --
A woman died early Tuesday after crashing head-on into a viaduct in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 3:25 a.m., the 36-year-old was driving north in the 7500 block of South Racine Avenue when she struck the viaduct, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she died, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashwoman killedChicagoGresham
Top Stories
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold, windy Tuesday, with light snow
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Early voting for Chicago mayoral election begins Tuesday in Loop
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Python hides in toilet, bites woman
Show More
Trump confidant Roger Stone to face federal judge in DC
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
More News