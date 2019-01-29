Woman dies after crashing into viaduct in Gresham

A woman died early Tuesday after crashing head-on into a viaduct in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.About 3:25 a.m., the 36-year-old was driving north in the 7500 block of South Racine Avenue when she struck the viaduct, Chicago police said.She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she died, police said.Police are investigating the crash.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details.