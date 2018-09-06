A 27-year-old woman died after police said she jumped into the water in Lake Station, Ind. Wednesday night.Police said dive teams were called in after the woman never resurfaced at Three Rivers Park Lake. They eventually found her body and pulled her from the water.The woman has been identified to the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office as Shanice Black of Gary, Ind.The coroner's office has not officially said it is a drowning yet. The incident is under investigation.