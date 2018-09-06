Woman dies after going into water at Three Rivers Park Lake in Lake Station, Ind.

EMBED </>More Videos

A 27-year-old woman died after police said she jumped into the water in Lake Station, Ind. Wednesday night.

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) --
A 27-year-old woman died after police said she jumped into the water in Lake Station, Ind. Wednesday night.

Police said dive teams were called in after the woman never resurfaced at Three Rivers Park Lake. They eventually found her body and pulled her from the water.

The woman has been identified to the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office as Shanice Black of Gary, Ind.

The coroner's office has not officially said it is a drowning yet. The incident is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water searchLake Station
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed in Niles crash involving Cook County Sheriff's Police squad car
Judge could decide to revoke Jason Van Dyke's bail Thursday
Search warrant being executed at GoFundMe couple's N.J. home
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai flight with sick passengers
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
CPD may have to document each time gun pointed at person, sources say
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning showers and cooler Thursday
VIDEO: 2 burglars break into Wicker Park business
Show More
64-year-old cab driver dies after fight, beating in West Loop
Dream comes true for Special Olympian; he'll sing national anthem at Wrigley
Cubs hold off Brewers 6-4, boost NL Central lead to 4 games
Jesse Sharkey named new president of CTU
More News