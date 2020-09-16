Boston elevator crashes to the ground, kills university lecturer

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts woman died when the elevator in her apartment complex suddenly plummeted to the ground.
Screams filled the Boston apartment building Monday afternoon.
"I heard someone that was bringing in a package out in the hallway, and then I heard an ungodly scream," neighbor Leanne Scorzoni told the local ABC affiliate. "Then we ran out into the hallway, and we saw a gentleman who was obviously in distress. He was screaming and hyperventilating, saying: 'She's dead! She's dead!'"
The woman was later identified as Carrie O'Connor, 38. She was a French lecturer at Boston University.
O'Connor, who had just recently moved into the building, reportedly was trying to load a box into the elevator when it suddenly dropped between floors.
State regulators said the elevator had recently been inspected and certified.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
