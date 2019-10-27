Woman killed after vehicle crashes into McCormick Place, catches fire: officials

#ChicagoPolice and Fire are on scene of a bad collision at McCormick Place Convention Center. Prelim info is 2 civilian cars were driving at high speeds when they lost control and one crashed into the building, burst into flames. There is no impact to events at @McCormick_Place pic.twitter.com/chZHGgOLbv — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 26, 2019

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into McCormick Place and caught fire Saturday in the South Loop, authorities said.The woman was driving a dark-colored SUV northbound on King Drive at 5:37 a.m. when the vehicle hit the building, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department. The vehicle caught fire after the crash.She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No one else was in the van.McCormick Place security told the Chicago Fire Department the vehicle lost control while drag racing, fire officials said. Police said two vehicles were traveling at high speeds before the crash, but could not confirm whether they were involved in a race.The blaze did not spread to the building, fire officials said.The crash isn't affecting events begin held at McCormick Place this weekend, according to police.