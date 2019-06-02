Woman dies near Lake Tahoe waterfall, firefighters say

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (WLS) -- A woman died after she fell while reaching for a tree branch near a waterfall at Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District identified the woman as 35-year-old Stephanie Espinosa, an entrepreneur and mother of two.

Authorities initially said that Espinosa was taking pictures near the Eagle Falls waterfall when she lost her footing and fell. The North Tahoe Fire Protection District posted on Facebook on Sunday that it had since learned she was actually reaching for a tree branch.



Authorities are reminding visitors to be aware of dangers in the area. The fire district warns not to underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.
