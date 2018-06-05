Woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted in South Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman dragged into alley, sexually assaulted in South Chicago (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are looking for the person who dragged a woman into an alley and sexually assaulted her on Chicago's South Side.

The woman was walking in the 8200-block of South Escanaba Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when police said she noticed she was being followed by a man she didn't know.

She told police she got scared and tried to run, but he caught her and forced her into an alley, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police released a description of the suspect in a community alert. He was described as a black man between 5 ft. 6 in. and 5 ft. 9 in. tall who weighed between 140 and 180 pounds. He had a medium complexion and beard. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a Chicago Bulls cap.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses will help them get a better idea of who they're looking for.

Neighbors said news of the assault has left them on edge.

"It's nerve-racking to hear something like, this because I walk in this community all the time. I have a child that goes to school right up the street. It makes me be more aware of what's going on in this neighborhood and keep my eyes and ears open. We need to kind of look out for each other in this community," said Patricia Maxwell, who lives in the neighborhood.

In the alert, police asked residents to avoid walking alone. If they must walk alone, police advised them to walk in well-lit areas and call 911 if they are approached by a suspicious person.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultChicagoSouth Chicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News