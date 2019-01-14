Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas --
Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a suspicious person call at about 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls, about 125 miles northwest of Dallas.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours.

Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store.

Police say the woman wasn't arrested and her name was not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
walmartshoppingu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton
Polish mayor dies after being stabbed in heart on stage
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Missing 6-year-old boy found in attic crawl space
Show More
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
Devyn Holmes speaks for 1st time since FB live shooting
Papa Murphy's shut down after store photos go viral
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
More News