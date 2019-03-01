Woman drowns, buries newborn grandson to prevent 'family shame'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. --
Three people have now been charged in the death of a newborn whose body discovered buried in the backyard of home in Bakersfield, California.

Court documents say Beant Dhillon, 43, found her then 15-year-old daughter giving birth in the bathroom. Dhillon later allegedly confessed to drowning the newborn to "prevent family shame," police say.

Dhillon pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other felony abuse charges in court Friday.

Dhillon's husband, 47-year-old Jagsir Singh, was also charged with being an accessory, as court documents state he placed the remains in a plastic bag after Dhillon gave him the body.

Singh allegedly gave the remains to Dhillon's nephew, 23-year-old Bakshinderpal Singh Mann, to bury in the backyard.

Police said they were notified after the teen victim alerted school officials.

In court, the judge instructed Dhillon not to have any contact with her teenage daughter, who remains in protective custody along with another sibling.

Police are still searching for Singh Mann, who court documents state removed a U.S. government-applied GPS device.
