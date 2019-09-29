Woman escapes vehicle after it plunges into Aurora retention pond

AURORA, Ill. -- A woman managed to escape her car after it careened off Interstate 88 and into a retention pond Saturday in west suburban Aurora.

In the evening, authorities responded to a crash at the westbound on/off ramp of I-88 at Bilter Road, Aurora police said. They found a gray Honda that was 200 feet off the road and in a retention pond.

The woman behind the wheel was able to get out of the car with no injuries, police said. She was checked out by medics on the scene and wasn't transported to a hospital.

The Aurora Emergency Management Agency helped remove the Honda from the pond.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
