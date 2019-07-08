Woman injured after falling 40 feet at Soldier Field during Gold Cup final

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One woman is recovering from injuries after falling 40 feet from the upper level at Soldier Field during a soccer match Sunday night.

Police say, around 9:30 p.m. a 23-year-old woman accidentally fell at the stadium located at 1410 Museum Campus Drive during the U.S. and Mexico match in the final round of the Gold Cup soccer tournament.

RELATED : Mexico defeats U.S. men's soccer to win CONCACAF Gold Cup final

The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital where police said her condition was stabilized.

No one else was reportedly injured in the accident.
