freak accident

Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal drinking straw

BROADSTONE, England -- We talk a lot about plastic and paper straws, but a woman in England died after she fell onto a metal drinking straw that impaled her eye, according to a newspaper in the U.K.

The 60-year-old woman collapsed while carrying a mason jar-style drinking glass with a screw-top lid in her kitchen.

According to The Daily Echo, the stainless steel straw entered her eye socket and pierced her brain.

The woman's death has led to a coroner warning that metal drinking straws should never be used with a lid that holds them in place.

Assistant coroner Brendan Allen said that "if the lid hadn't been in place, the straw would have moved away."

Eco-friendly straws have increased in popularity with plastic straw bans sweeping the U.S.

"Clearly great care should be taken when using these metal straws," said Allen. "There is no give to them at all."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyenglandu.s. & worldwarningfreak accident
FREAK ACCIDENT
Teen impaled in face by 10-inch knife after falling on it
Woman run over by cop car on Venice Beach tells frightening story
Boy, 6, killed when brick mantle collapsed on top of him, family says
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Felony misconduct charges dropped against Chicago officer
2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more
DC sues Marriott, claims resort fees are deceptive
5th annual Taste of Evanston kicks off Sunday
Show More
Labor secretary addresses handling of Epstein sex trafficking case
Dixon woman drove car with 2 kids in pool on roof, police say
Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled in Illinois, Indiana stores
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from lake in Hobart
More TOP STORIES News