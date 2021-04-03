Chicago Heights woman, 31, fatally shoots herself on I-57; 3 children inside vehicle

MATTESON, Ill. -- A 31-year-old woman fatally shot herself with several children in her vehicle Friday afternoon on Interstate 57 in south suburban Matteson.Troopers found the woman in the driver's seat with a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 2:35 p.m. on I-57 near Vollmer Road, according to Illinois State Police. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It was not immediately clear whether the woman shot herself intentionally, but state police said no foul play was suspected. She lived in Chicago Heights, state police said.A 20-year-old woman and three children in the vehicle - a 10-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl - were uninjured, state police said.No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to state police.The southbound ramp to Vollmer Road was shut down for over four hours as state police investigated Friday evening.