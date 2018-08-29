Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood, possibly, as a result of road rage.

CHICAGO --
A woman was shot to death Tuesday night in the South Shore.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the head at 11:41 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Yates, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred during a traffic altercation.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately confirm her death.

No further information was available. Area Central detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedchicago shootingchicago crimeChicagoSouth Shore
Top Stories
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
2 struck by lightning in Highland Park as storms move through Chicago area
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
Guns recovered from party bus in Kennedy Park
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in New York driveway
Police find headless body in home of missing man in San Francisco
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool after morning showers Wednesday
Show More
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Jason Van Dyke talks to Chicago Tribune 1 week before murder trial
Man charged in West Town beating, sex assault
For Cubs pitcher, tickets to raise money for juvenile diabetes research are personal
More News