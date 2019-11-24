Woman shot to death in Aurora: police

AURORA, Ill. -- A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in west suburban Aurora, police said.

According to Aurora police, the woman was shot around 12:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Florida Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her exact age was not immediately known.

Detectives canvassed the area for evidence and spoke to potential witnesses, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
