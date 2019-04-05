Woman fatally shot in car in Rosemoor identified

A 29-year old woman has been shot and killed in Chicago's Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood Thursday morning.

The woman was a passenger in a car with her boyfriend in the 10300-block of South Indiana when someone fired shots inside, police said. She was wounded in the back and dropped off at Roseland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police found an unoccupied vehicle with a bloody interior in the 11000-block of South Prairie Avenue.

She has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Brittany Coleman.

Investigators said so far the woman's boyfriend has been uncooperative with officers.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
