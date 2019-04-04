Crime & Safety

Woman fatally shot in car in Rosemoor

A 29-year old woman has been shot and killed in Chicago's Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year old woman has been shot and killed in Chicago's Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood Thursday morning.

The woman was a passenger in a car with her boyfriend in the 10300-block of South Indiana when someone fired shots inside. She was wounded in the back and dropped off at Roseland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police found an unoccupied vehicle with a bloody interior in the 11000-block of South Prairie Avenue.

Investigators said so far the woman's boyfriend has been uncooperative with officers.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
