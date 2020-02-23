Woman, 51, fatally shot in car in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a car on the South Side Saturday, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7300 block of S. Bennett Ave at around 3 p.m.

A woman was inside a vehicle when an unknown offender approached and shot her in the head, Chicago police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating, but no other details about the shooting, the suspect or the victim are known at this time.
