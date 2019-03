A woman was shot in the head and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.The 22-year-old woman was inside a home with a group of people in the 7200 block of South May Street when shots rang out outside at about 2:45 a.m., police said. A bullet flew through the window and struck the woman in the head.She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.