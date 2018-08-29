Woman fatally shot in head after traffic dispute in South Shore identified, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood, possibly, as a result of road rage.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed late Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The victim, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office at Dominique L. Hobson, was shot in the head around 11:40 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Yates Boulevard in the city's South Shore neighborhood, police said.

Witnesses told officers the shooting occurred during a traffic altercation.

Hobson was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedchicago shootingchicago crimeChicagoSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Police: 2 sought in North Side carjackings, armed robbery
FBI: Waukegan bank robber also suspected in Zion attempt
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Teen found alive in basement 1 year after seeing his dad killed
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Show More
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy who said fighting isn't 'the Jedi way'
Several CPS employee background checks not complete days ahead of school start
More News