A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed late Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.The victim, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office at Dominique L. Hobson, was shot in the head around 11:40 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Yates Boulevard in the city's South Shore neighborhood, police said.Witnesses told officers the shooting occurred during a traffic altercation.Hobson was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.No one is in custody.