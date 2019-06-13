Woman fatally shot inside Walgreens in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was fatally shot after an altercation inside a Walgreens on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a man got into a verbal altercation with a woman inside the Walgreens.

The altercation turned physical and police said the man then shot the woman in the head and fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.
Police have not released any details about what the confrontation was about or if the victim and the shooter knew each other. Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing a red hoodie and dark jeans, but he is not in custody.
