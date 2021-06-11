Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot, man wounded in West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a woman was found shot to death and a man was wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.Police responded to the 12200-block of South Union Avenue at about 12:07 a.m. and found the woman shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not been released.Witnesses said the suspect may have been hiding in a multi-unit building nearby and a SWAT team was called in.At about 3:30 a.m., two men surrendered to the SWAT team and were taken into custody.Police said a second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the hip and was treated and released from St. Bernard Hospital.Area Two detectives are investigating.