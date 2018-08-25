Woman fatally shot while sitting in car in Back of the Yards identified

A woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Normal Salmeron.The shooting occurred at about 11:31 p.m. in the 4500-block of South Paulina Street, police said.Several people approached and fired shots as Salmeron sat in her car. Investigators believe she was caught in the crossfire.Salmeron was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.No one else was hurt. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.