Woman fatally shot while sitting in car in Back of the Yards identified

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.

The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Normal Salmeron.

The shooting occurred at about 11:31 p.m. in the 4500-block of South Paulina Street, police said.

Several people approached and fired shots as Salmeron sat in her car. Investigators believe she was caught in the crossfire.

Salmeron was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was hurt. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimewoman killedChicagoBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen
Popular YouTuber 'McSkillet' killed in wrong-way crash
Fourth teenager charged with murder in West Chicago homicide
DNC protestors say they're fighting the same issues 50 years later
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
Democrats OK limiting party leaders' role in picking nominee
Show More
Man attacked with his own crutch in Wicker Park
Police seek knife-toting thief in Grand Crossing
7 arrested during rally at UNC near site of toppled Confederate monument
CPS teaching assistant charged with sexually assaulting student
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
More News