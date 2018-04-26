Woman fatally stabbed, pushed out of car in Chicago Lawn

A woman has died after being stabbed and pushed out of a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.Police said the 28-year-old woman was stabbed and pushed out of a parked dark sedan in the 6000-block of South Sacramento Avenue. She was found unconscious, lying in the street at about 9:30 p.m., police said.The woman was suffering from a stab wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Carolina Gonzalez.A woman who did not want to be named waited with the victim until police came."I see fear in her eyes. She seemed so scared, she was so pale. It was really, really bad," the woman said.The woman said she saw Gonzalez bleeding, lying in the street and ran to help her."I asked the girl, 'Are you okay? What happened to you? Who did this to you?' She couldn't talk," the woman said.She said Gonzalez was gasping for air, trying to respond."I could see her trying her best, but she couldn't," the woman said.The witness said me she saw a man in a baseball cap running from the nearby Honda Accord eastbound down 60th street.The incident has left many residents shaken."Who could do that? Who could do something like that?" said Clancie Brown, who lives near the scene.Records show that the car belonged to the victim. Neighbors who live near the scene said that right now they are thinking and praying for her family.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.