CTA Green and Pink Line service was disrupted after a person was fatally struck by a train Thursday afternoon in the West Loop.Power to the tracks was shut off in both directions after a Green Line train "made contact" with a person about 12:45 p.m. at the Clinton station, 540 W. Lake St., according to a Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman.Power was shut off in both directions as Chicago Fire Department crews worked to remove the woman who was trapped under a train, according to authorities. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.Green Line service has been suspended between California and the Loop, the CTA said. Service between Ashland/63rd or Cottage Grove and the Loop is still operating, but trains are being rerouted along the Orange Line tracks in the Loop.Pink Line service is suspended between Polk and the Loop, according to the CTA. Pink Line trains are operating between 54th/Cermak and Polk before continuing to the Racine Blue Line station.Area Central detectives are investigating.