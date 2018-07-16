Woman fatally struck by CTA train on West Side, police say

CHICAGO --A woman was fatally struck by a CTA train Sunday night at the Cicero Green Line stop on the West Side, according to police.
The unidentified woman was hit by the train about 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses told police she was standing on the platform when she was hit.
Detectives were investigating the circumstances of the death.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details about the fatality.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)