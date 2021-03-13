woman killed

Woman fatally struck by CTA train at Adams/Wabash station; reroutes in effect

CHICAGO -- CTA trains through the Loop were rerouted Saturday morning after a woman was fatally struck by a train in the Loop.

The incident occurred about 10:50 a.m. at the Adams/Wabash station, 201 S. Wabash Ave., the CTA said.

Chicago fire officials confirmed a woman was killed after being hit by a train, and power to the tracks has been shut down as emergency crews conduct a recovery mission.

Green, Brown and Orange Line trains have been rerouted and will serve only the Washington/Wells, Quincy, LaSalle/Van Buren and State/Van Buren stations in the Loop, the CTA said.

Pink Line service has been suspended between Polk and the Loop, the transit authority said, with trains being diverted to the Racine stop so that riders can catch a connection on the Blue Line.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the incident.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooptrain accidenttransportationfatal crashwoman killedcta
WOMAN KILLED
Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III
Scottsdale crash kills 2, injures 5: CPD
Mother killed when wheel smashes through windshield in TX
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago dyes river green amid toned down St. Patrick's Day
UC mass vaccination site open to 4 additional Chicago ZIP Codes
Barstool Sports founder witnesses car theft during Chicago pizza review
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still engaged
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
Indiana could see $5.8 billion in new COVID relief money
This band of bagpipers has sham-rocked Chicago for nearly a century
Show More
Harry and Meghan can only seek justice in the court of public opinion
Shamrock Our Blocks gets South Side in St. Patrick's Day spirit
BGA investigates alleged corruption surrounding suburban election
Trinity Irish Dancers find new ways to perform during pandemic
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
More TOP STORIES News