Woman fatally struck by CTA train at Adams/Wabash station; reroutes in effect

CHICAGO -- CTA trains through the Loop were rerouted Saturday morning after a woman was fatally struck by a train in the Loop.The incident occurred about 10:50 a.m. at the Adams/Wabash station, 201 S. Wabash Ave., the CTA said.Chicago fire officials confirmed a woman was killed after being hit by a train, and power to the tracks has been shut down as emergency crews conduct a recovery mission.Green, Brown and Orange Line trains have been rerouted and will serve only the Washington/Wells, Quincy, LaSalle/Van Buren and State/Van Buren stations in the Loop, the CTA said.Pink Line service has been suspended between Polk and the Loop, the transit authority said, with trains being diverted to the Racine stop so that riders can catch a connection on the Blue Line.Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the incident.