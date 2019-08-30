Woman fatally struck by CTA Red Line train at Roosevelt station; 2 CTA workers injured

[Service Disruption] Red Line subway trains are rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to a medical emergency on the tracks at Roosevelt. More: https://t.co/xXYGTelEGn — cta (@cta) August 30, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being struck by a train at the CTA Roosevelt Red Line station Friday morning and two CTA workers were injured, the Chicago Fire Department said.The two CTA workers were transported to the hospital in stable condition, CFD said. Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a crime.CTA Red Line trains were diverted to the elevated tracks after the incident. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. trains resumed running in the subway and were bypassing the Roosevelt station."We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.