Woman fatally struck by train at CTA Roosevelt Red Line station; 2 CTA workers injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being struck by a train at the CTA Roosevelt Red Line station Friday morning and two CTA workers were transported to hospitals, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The two CTA workers were transported to the hospital in stable condition, CFD said. Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a crime.

Instead of running in the subway, Red Line trains will operate on the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chicago.


"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooptrain accidentpedestrian struckwoman killedtrafficcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sexually assaulted on Museum Campus, police say
Woman found shot in backyard of Lockport home
Lightfoot says city faces $838M budget deficit
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
Woman carjacked in Harwood Heights Portillo's drive-thru
Illinois awards 1st licenses to sell recreational marijuana
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler Friday
Show More
Gas station accidentally sets price to 28 cents a gallon
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Teen charged in Edgewater beating that critically injured man
Dolton vigil held for girl, 16, killed in shooting as city struggles with violence
Man stabbed after argument in Chicago's Loop, family says
More TOP STORIES News