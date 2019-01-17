Woman forced onto railroad tracks, sexually assaulted on South Side

A woman was forced onto railroad tracks on the South Side and sexually assaulted at gunpoint Tuesday night, Chicago police said.The woman was walking under a viaduct near 94th Street and Woodlawn Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. A man walked up and asked for money and when she said no, he pulled out a gun.The man forced her up on top of the railroad tracks, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.