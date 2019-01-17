Woman forced onto railroad tracks, sexually assaulted on South Side

A woman was forced onto railroad tracks and sexually assaulted Tuesday night on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was forced onto railroad tracks on the South Side and sexually assaulted at gunpoint Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was walking under a viaduct near 94th Street and Woodlawn Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. A man walked up and asked for money and when she said no, he pulled out a gun.

The man forced her up on top of the railroad tracks, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
