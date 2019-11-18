Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Frankfort are asking for help as they try to identify suspects in an armed robbery.

Police said the woman was approached by a suspect armed with a gun at about 5:50 a.m. at a financial institution in the 20800 of South LaGrange Road on Saturday. The robber withdrew money from the victim's accounts from the ATM.

The woman was then forced to make several stops to obtain additional goods and money, police said. The woman was not injured.

Surveillance images of two suspects in an armed robbery in Frankfort.



One suspect is described by police as black, 5'8"-5'10" and wearing blue sweatpants and a black hoodie. The second suspect is described by police as black, 5'5"-5'7" and was wearing a dark-colored winter coat with a fur trimmed collar.

There was no description for a third suspect who was inside a black Mercedes SUV.

The suspects were seen driving a black Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frankfort police.
