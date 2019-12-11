Woman found dead after Brainerd apartment fire, 2 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood that injured two other people Tuesday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the fire inside the building in the 8900-block of South Justine Avenue at about 10:20 p.m., police said. When companies arrived, fire was blowing out of a third floor window.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead inside one of the apartment units, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Authorities have not released her identity.

A 57-year-old woman was transported to hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation, police said. A 57-year-old man was hospitalized in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are unknown and it's also unclear if the victims are related.

Other people in the building were displaced, but no one else was hurt, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
