CTA

Woman found dead on CTA tracks near Addison Red Line stop in Lakeview: CPD

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found dead on tracks near Addison Red Line stop on North Side

CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lakeview early Thursday.

A train conductor heading north spotted the 28-year-old woman on the tracks in the 900-block of West Cornelia Avenue and was able to stop before hitting her, police said.

The woman had suffered burns on her chest and legs, apparently from the third rail. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RELATED: CTA bus drivers, train conductors want more security after increased violence

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

CTA bus drivers and train operators, and the union representing them, have been calling for more security after a teenager was gunned down riding a bus last month.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewctadead body
CTA
CTA Red Line trains resume normal service after report of smoke
Chicago alderman says he won't seek reelection
CPD releases video of suspect in deadly CTA Red Line station shooting
Man critically injured in CTA Blue Line train stabbing: CPD
TOP STORIES
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
Suspected parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
Woman recalls finding toddler after both parents killed in massacre
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Park Ridge teen pinned to ground by off-duty CPD sergeant | VIDEO
Show More
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids
Chicago Weather: Dry day, rain by evening Thursday
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Crimo family attorney says accused shooter's parents are 'distraught'
More TOP STORIES News