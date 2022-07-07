Woman found dead on CTA tracks near Addison Red Line stop in Lakeview: CPD

CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lakeview early Thursday.A train conductor heading north spotted the 28-year-old woman on the tracks in the 900-block of West Cornelia Avenue and was able to stop before hitting her, police said.The woman had suffered burns on her chest and legs, apparently from the third rail. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Detectives were conducting a death investigation.CTA bus drivers and train operators, and the union representing them, have been calling for more security after a teenager was gunned down riding a bus last month.