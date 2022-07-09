homicide

Unidentified woman found dead in North Side alley ruled homicide, died from fall: medical examiner

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAO -- An autopsy ruled the death of a person who was found in an alley Thursday on the North Side a homicide.

Chicago police said a female was found unresponsive in an alley at about 6:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy released Friday found she died from multiple injuries in a fall from height, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Her age and identity have not been released.

Police didn't release more details.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
