homicide

No bail for man charged with murder after unidentified woman found dead in Uptown alley

The unidentified woman found dead in a North Side alley was ruled a homicide, died from fall, medical examiner says
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAO -- A judge denied bail Sunday for a man who was charged with murder after after a woman was found dead in an alley early Thursday.

Tyson Tillman, 38, faces a count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. He allegedly got into a "physical altercation" with the woman who died of multiple injuries in a fall, authorities said.

RELATED: Unidentified woman found dead in North Side alley ruled homicide, died from fall: medical examiner

The woman was found in an alley near the 4500 block of North Magnolia Avenue early Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Her name hasn't been released.

Tillman was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, four hours after the woman was found, police said. He was charged Saturday and jailed without bail at a Sunday hearing.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofallhomicidewoman killedchicago police department
HOMICIDE
Woman found dead in North Side alley ruled homicide after fall: ME
Police share video of young suspects attacking man, who later died
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
TOP STORIES
Uptown Highland Park area reopens to public after parade shooting
Acquaintances of accused parade shooter recall signs of trouble
28 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Feds nudge airlines to let families sit together on planes
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel
Chicago police release surveillance of deadly Chinatown shooting
Show More
4 hurt, 1 critically in River North shooting, police say
Why did Ohio police handcuff Jayland Walker after he was unresponsive?
Uber lobbied, used 'stealth' tech to block scrutiny, report says
Dueling rallies clash downtown over abortion rights
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, not as cool Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News