No bail for man charged with murder after unidentified woman found dead in Uptown alley

CHICAO -- A judge denied bail Sunday for a man who was charged with murder after after a woman was found dead in an alley early Thursday.Tyson Tillman, 38, faces a count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. He allegedly got into a "physical altercation" with the woman who died of multiple injuries in a fall, authorities said.The woman was found in an alley near the 4500 block of North Magnolia Avenue early Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Her name hasn't been released.Tillman was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, four hours after the woman was found, police said. He was charged Saturday and jailed without bail at a Sunday hearing.