Woman found dead in son's Palatine home after he was killed when trying to run over police

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was killed in a police-involved shooting in Palatine early Sunday.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
The 74-year-old mother of a man killed by Palatine police this weekend was found fatally stabbed inside his apartment.

Leslie Vaughn, 51, was shot by police at about 2 a.m. Sunday after he had tried to run over two police officers and another individual with his vehicle.

His mother -- Polly Vaughn, of Peoria, Arizona -- was found dead inside his apartment with multiple stab wounds, police said.

RELATED: Police officer fatally shoots driver trying to run him over

Polly Vaughn (left) was found fatally stabbed in the apartment of her son, Leslie Vaughn (right), who was later shot by police when he tried to run them over with his vehicle.



The police officers responded to the apartment building in the 300-block of North Brockway Street after Leslie Vaughn called 911 stating that a murder had occurred and that he was involved, Palatine police said.

As officers were talking to a resident outside the building, Leslie Vaughn was in his vehicle watching the officers. He then accelerated his vehicle through the parking lot, onto the grass and toward the two officers and resident.

One officer, a four-year veteran, and the resident were hit by the vehicle before the vehicle crashed into the apartment building.

The injured officer shot Leslie Vaughn, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer and resident were hospitalized and released.

Palatine police are investigating the death of Polly Vaughn. The Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) Officer Involved Death (OID) investigators continue to investigate the officer involved shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationbody foundpolice shootingofficer involved shootingfatal shootingcar crashPalatine
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Chicago's most-wanted drug lord in PR battle over consulate bombing
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slit her throat, police say
Man recovering from being shot while campaigning for 15th Ward political candidate
Ariana Grande adds 2nd United Center show for 2019 tour
Teens allegedly attacked at mall over parking spot
Challenger alleges fraud, dirty tricks by alderman connected to Speaker Madigan
Heightened security planned for upcoming feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Show More
Metra Electric trains delayed due to downed wires
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
Late UIC art history professor bequeaths $1M to school
Toddler reconnects with nurse who saved his life
More News