Body found Staten Island: Woman found dead in bin in driveway

NEW YORK -- A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home in New York City on Friday.

The body was discovered by a neighbor around 5:45 a.m. in the driveway of a home on Staten Island.

Police and EMS responded, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said It appeared the victim was dumped there.

A man living in the house said he heard some banging sounds around 5 a.m. after what was an all-night party in a nearby apartment.

Police say the woman was found partially clothed and wrapped in a blanket and, initially, there appeared to be no signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.