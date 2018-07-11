Woman found dead inside trash compactor at NYC condo

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the woman found dead inside a trash compactor in NYC.

Eyewitness News
GRAMERCY, Manhattan --
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a trash compactor at a Manhattan condominium.

Authorities responded to the scene at the Zeckendorf Towers building on One Irving Place just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old resident was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside the trash compactor by an employee of the building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Residents said they received an email instructing them not to use the trash chute for the time being and all the chutes were locked shut.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the condo building.

The investigation remains ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trashwoman killednypdu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News